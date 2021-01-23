Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $459.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

