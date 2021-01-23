BOMB Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $669,516.86 and $121,873.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,187.29 or 0.99945226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00019152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,463 coins and its circulating supply is 912,675 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

