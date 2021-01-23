Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.99

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $37.07. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 107,948 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

