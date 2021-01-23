BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.27 and last traded at $56.27. 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 42.20% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

