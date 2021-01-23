BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.84

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.84 and traded as high as $44.50. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 2,655,763 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.88.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

