BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.22

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and traded as high as $61.00. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 55,750 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.83. The firm has a market cap of £5.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

