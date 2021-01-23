Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,516. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $101.36. 344,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,124. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

