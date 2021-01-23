Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.91. 120,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,431. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.