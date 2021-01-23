Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,475. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.