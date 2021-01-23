Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises about 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 1,348,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,947. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.