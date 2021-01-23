Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,690,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,614,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,394,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,672,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,673,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTH remained flat at $$29.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

