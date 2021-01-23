Blossom Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,821 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.03. 6,272,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

