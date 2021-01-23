Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

BLMN opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

