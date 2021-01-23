Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 1,713 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $812.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

