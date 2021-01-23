BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $735.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $719.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

