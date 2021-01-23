BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.95

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 43,118 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 242,821 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

