BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.13. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

