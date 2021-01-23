BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51,242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,242 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.28. 646,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

