BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.18. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

