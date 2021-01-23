BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.38. 2,193,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

