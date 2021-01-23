BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,593 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

