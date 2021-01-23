BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

