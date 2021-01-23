BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

