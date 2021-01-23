BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,862. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,981.01, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $90.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

