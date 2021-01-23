BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,064. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.