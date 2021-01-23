BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 663 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

