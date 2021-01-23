BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 545 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

