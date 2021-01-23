BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

