Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 78.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Bitzeny has a market cap of $122,683.55 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00419291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.