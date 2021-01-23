Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,480.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,184.55 or 0.99757038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

