BitCoen Market Cap Reaches $71,973.58 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $71,973.58 and $1,374.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00479125 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,884.37 or 0.99232221 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.