Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $2.85 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

