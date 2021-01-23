Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.41.

BIR stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

