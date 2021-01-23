BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) (CVE:BRM) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) (CVE:BRM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.60. BIOREM Inc. (BRM.V) shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38.

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

