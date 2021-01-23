BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

