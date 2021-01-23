BigSur Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

