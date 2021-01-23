BidiPass Price Down 59.8% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $98,544.96 and approximately $1,102.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 59.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078260 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00654144 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006060 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046135 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.09 or 0.04310840 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015148 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.
BidiPass Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “
BidiPass Coin Trading
BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.
