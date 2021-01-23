BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.
NYSE:BHP opened at $71.79 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
