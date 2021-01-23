BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $71.79 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

