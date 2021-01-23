BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.