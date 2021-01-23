B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

