Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock worth $16,381,436. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $6,335,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 160.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

