Berenberg Bank Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Buy

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

