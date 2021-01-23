Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.31 ($50.95).

SHL opened at €44.73 ($52.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.01. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

