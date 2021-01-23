Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.31 ($50.95).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

SHL opened at €44.73 ($52.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.01. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.