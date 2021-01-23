Benchmark Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $140.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $86,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

