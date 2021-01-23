Benchmark Raises Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $51.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCUS. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE RCUS opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

