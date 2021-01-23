Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

