Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Down 5.5%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 565,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 459,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

