Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Hits $325,641.92

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $325,641.92 and $3,834.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00581042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.92 or 0.04242925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

