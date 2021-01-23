Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

PEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,978. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

