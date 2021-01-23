Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.